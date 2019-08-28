Man held in Pune for duping woman of ₹8 lakh on dating app

pune

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:38 IST

A man was arrested for duping a 41-year-old woman of ₹8 lakh on a dating app.

The accused arrested has been identified as Nitin Surendra Bhandari (36), a resident of Atur Park in Koregaon Park. The complaint in the matter was lodged by a 41-year-old woman who also lives in Koregaon Park.

The two met in 2017 through an online dating platform. The woman, who is a divorcee, was looking for a prospective groom.

She has submitted to the police that the accused also physically assaulted her. The money was transferred from two of the complainant’s bank accounts - one in Koregaon Park and one in Wanowrie, according to her complaint.

Through various transactions over the past two years, a total of ₹8,66,400 was transferred from these two accounts, she told the police. The man later allegedly refused to return the money.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Koregaon Park police station against Bhandari.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 21:38 IST