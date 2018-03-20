Man shot at in Pune but denies incident

A person with a criminal record was shot and another beaten up on Monday evening in Chinchwad. The injured were identified as Jaywant Bhagwant Chitalkar (30), and Nilesh Kolpe, both residents of Tukaramnagar, Walhekarwadi area of Chinchwad.

The complaint regarding the matter was filed by police sub-inspector (PSI) Surekha Ganpat Sagar of Chinchwad police station. A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) and Section 3(25) of Arms Act was registered at Chinchwad police station. The case is being investigated by RB Sodanwar, PSI, Chinchwad police station.

The two injured men were beaten up by unidentified person(s). After being beaten up, Chitalkar was shot with an intention to kill. He sustained a bullet wound on his left arm, according to the police.

They were rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri. The hospital has sent a medico legal case (MLC) to the Chinchwad police. When asked, Chitalkar denied the incident but the police registered a case based on the suspicious statement and the MLC.

"He has given a statement denying the incident in fear. However, the other injured person has confirmed the incident. The doctor’s statement also raises suspicion against his statement. He has a history of charges, including possession of arms. We are looking for the history of charges against him. We will know better after further investigation. We are also looking for any CCTV footage in the area," said PSI, Sodanwar.

Various officers including Ganesh Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3, Satish Patil, assistant commissioner of police, Pimpri division, and officials of Chinchwad police station visited the spot before the case was registered.