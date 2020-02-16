Man stalks 19-year-old girl in Pune, reaches her doorstep with a gift on Valentine’s Day; booked

pune

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 16:27 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked a man for stalking a woman and arriving at her residence with a gift on Valentine’s Day on Friday.

The man has been identified as Paresh Pakhle, a resident of Akurdigaon area. The complaint was lodged by the 19-year-old girl who is a student at a local college. The incident happened on Valentine’s Day on Friday when the victim was at home with her mother. At 8pm, Pakhle showed up at the complainant’s house located on the fourth floor of a building.

When the complainant asked him what he was doing there, he threw the gift-wrapped box at her and fled as her mother came to the door. The girl’s mother followed him down to the second floor of the building where he tried to attack her, according to the complaint filed.

Pakhle was surrounded by neighbours who had gathered by then and sent out of the building, according to the complaint. The 19-year-old girl then told the police that he had been troubling her friend, forcing her to share the complainant’s phone number. The accused was also harassing her over the phone, she told the police. Assistant police inspector Solapure of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 354(d) (stalking), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace) and 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station against Pakhle.