Man tries to kill ex live-in partner, self in Pune

A scorned 29-year-old man was booked on Tuesday for trying to slit the wrist of his former live-in partner on Monday.

The man was identified as Amir Imtiaz Munshi, 29, a resident of Shivpushpa Niwas in Nakhate vasti in Rahatani area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The injured woman, who later lodged a police complaint, was identified as Pratiksha Pratapsingh Zaveri, 26, who now lives in Sai avenue society of Pimple Saudagar.

Around 6pm on Monday, when the two were in Zaveri's house, Munshi took a knife and slashed Zaveri’s wrist in an attempt to kill her before slashing his own.

“He threatened to kill them both if she refused to marry him before he did it. She then rushed out of the house and locked the door from outside and he locked it form inside. She went to the parking lot and called 100. No one in the building helped her or raised an alarm until the police came. By then, Munshi had fallen unconscious. The police broke the door open and took them to hospital. While Munshi was taken to Lotus hospital and Zaveri was taken to Sassoon general hospital. She has suffered a deep cut on her right wrist,” said police sub inspector AB Shete of Sangavi police station who is investigating the case.

Zaveri and Munshi were in a live-in relationship between January 2017 and June 2018. While Zaveri works in a pharmaceutical company, Munshi works for an optician. They are both graduates. However, Zaveri moved out after Munshi repeatedly insisted on getting married, according to the police. They, however, kept in touch after she moved out as well.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangavi police station against the Munshi.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 14:52 IST