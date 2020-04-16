e-paper
Home / Pune News / Man walks 350km to reach Parbhani; tests coronavirus positive

Man walks 350km to reach Parbhani; tests coronavirus positive

The man was admitted in Parbhani Civil hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 after arriving from Pune, walking more than 350km, he said.

pune Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aurangabad
A 21-year-old man, who reached Parbhani from Pune on foot, has been found to be coronavirus positive, Civil Surgeon Dr Prakash Dake told PTI. Image used for representational purpose only.
A 21-year-old man, who reached Parbhani from Pune on foot, has been found to be coronavirus positive, Civil Surgeon Dr Prakash Dake told PTI. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

Parbhani district in central Maharashtra on Thursday reported its first coronavirus case after a young man, who came from Pune on foot, was found infected with the disease, an official said.

A 21-year-old man, who reached Parbhani from Pune on foot, has been found to be coronavirus positive, Civil Surgeon Dr Prakash Dake told PTI.

He was admitted in Parbhani Civil hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 after arriving from Pune, walking more than 350km, he said.

His swab was sent for testing and report received on Thursday found him to be positive for the disease, the official told.

“There are no severe symptoms in him and the patient is now stable. We have found 8-9 close contacts of this patient and further formalities are on,” said Dake. PTI AW RSY RSY

