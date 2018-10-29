Mankar, two associates booked after Pune woman complains of land grabbing

Deepak Mankar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator and former deputy mayor and his two associates were booked on Saturday by Pune city police for allegedly grabbing land from a woman who is a resident of Prabhat road in Pune. Mankar is already under arrest in a case pertaining to alleged abatement to suicide of his accomplice. Following his arrest, the Pune police had recently invoked stringent Maharashtra control of organised crime Act against Mankar.

Aditi Madhav Dikshit (52), a resident of Prabhat road, who runs her own business, lodged the FIR with Kothrud police station against her uncle Mukund Parshuram Dikshit of Kothrud, Deepak Mankar and his accomplice Sadhana Vartak of Kothrud.

According to the FIR, the incident took place between 2003 and 2018 at Sneh Paradise society on Paud road and Bank of Maharashtra’s Paud phata branch. “I had met Vartak through an agent to develop my land. She is an associate of Mankar and had introduced me to him. The accused persons entered into conspiracy and made bogus documents of my land at Shivajinagar, Sadhu Vaswani chowk and Pimpri Waghire and sold them to various persons,”Aditi Dikshit stated in her complaint.

Police have booked the accused persons for offences under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 ( Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine), 504 (intentional insult), 34 (common intention) of the the Indian Penal Code. Police inspector Khatke is investigating the case. After three bail rejections at different levels of the judiciary, Mankar had finally surrendered before the Pune police on August 1 after the Supreme Court had rejected his bail plea on July 23. Earlier, Mankar was booked after a suicide note was found in the office of Jitendra Haribhau Jagtap, 53, whose body was found in multiple parts after being hit by a train in Hadapsar. His son, Jayesh Jagtap, 28, filed a case after he found a suicide note at his father’s office located on the piece of land under dispute. Five people were arrested in the case for threatening the deceased to give up the land on the day he was found dead.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 16:49 IST