Home / Pune News / Maratha reservation: Agitators defy curfew in Pandharpur, reach Pune to submit memorandum

Maratha reservation: Agitators defy curfew in Pandharpur, reach Pune to submit memorandum

pune Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

Defying curfew order, protestors demanding immediate action on Maratha reservation took out a long march from the temple town of Pandharpur to Pune on Saturday. In Pune, the agitating Maratha Kranti Morcha workers met Maharashtra’s chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, who accepted the memorandum from protesting delegation.

Mahesh Dongare, convenor of Maratha Kranti Morcha said, “We came to Pune from Pandharpur as the administration requested us to go to Pune where chief secretary will receive our memorandum. Therefore, we came here and handed over the memorandum to Sanjay Kumar. He has promised us to hand it over to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray”

Among the demands, Maratha activists have put forth are admission to Maratha students, effective argument from the state in Supreme Court.

At Pandharpur, the district administration had imposed curfew with all the entry and exit points of the city sealed to prevent protestors entering in the temple town. The Maratha organisations had earlier announced to take out a long march from Pandharpur to Mantralaya in Mumbai though they had to change the plan following discussion with police officials.

Agitators fighting for Maratha reservation began their long march from Pandharpur on Saturday. A large number of agitators gathered outside the famous temple of Lord Vitthal in the afternoon despite heavy police bandobast and started the march to Mumbai

