Marathi film director Pravin Tarde assaulted in Pune

Praveen Tarde, director of Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’, was allegedly assaulted by three men inside his office on Paud road at 2.30 pm on Sunday.

Tarde was attacked by three unidentified men, who also ransacked the office, leading to panic in the area. Senior police officers rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. A case was registered by Tarde at the Paud road police station.

Tarde later took to social media and posted a Facebook live that his office was damaged by miscreants and he was manhandled by three unidentified men. He further said that the incident took place due to some misunderstanding and the issue has been sorted out. “I am safe, thanks to all my well-wishers ,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the police recorded statements of eyewitnesses, including Tarde.

The film ‘Mulshi Pattern’ depicts criminals from Mulshi and reflects how Mulshi has undergone change due to the rapid economic development which led to skyrocketing of land prices leading to creation of real estate mafias in the area.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 16:45 IST