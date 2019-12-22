Market watch: Onion prices slide in Pune as supply increases

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 20:14 IST

Residents breathed a sigh of relief after the soaring onion prices stabilised in the city. The humble kitchen staple which was being sold at Rs 100 per kg last week, is now being sold at Rs 60-80 per kg, as of December 22.

On Sunday, 100 trucks of onion arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard in Pune.

According to the traders of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the onion rates are now in control and the onions are being sold at Rs 60-80 per kg and Rs 150-500 per 10 kg depending on the quality of the onions.

Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune said, “We have 15,000 quintals of onion today (Sunday). Due to the increase in the supply of onions, the rates have come down considerably. We are expecting an increase in good quality onions in the coming week.”

Prices of winter fruits and vegetables go north

The onset of winter has failed to cool the prices of vegetable and fruits. According to Bhujbal, there is an increase in demand for winter special fruits and vegetables like carrots, green peas, strawberries and plums. “The hike in price is due to the increase in demand,” said Bhujbal.

On Sunday, carrots were sold at Rs 200-300 per 10 kg, green peas which is a favourite during winters were sold at Rs 200-300 per 10 kg. Cluster beans were sold at Rs 300-500 per 10 kg.

Other vegetables like tomatoes were sold at Rs 40-100 per 10 kg, brinjal at Rs 60-150 per 10 kg and green bottle gourd was sold at Rs 40-100 per 10 kg.

Green leafy vegetables that are poor in supply and quality, are setting new price highs in the markets across the city. On Sunday, fenugreek was sold at Rs 200-500 per bundle (100 bunches), Spinach at Rs 400-800 per bundle (100 bunches), radish at Rs 800-1,200 per bundle (100 bunches) and curry leaves were sold at Rs 800-1,200 per bundle (100 bunches).

In fruits, apples were sold at Rs 30-100 per kg, strawberries at Rs 20-40 per kg and box containing 50 plums were sold at Rs 40-80.