Marriage registrations improve after easing lockdown restrictions

pune

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:58 IST

The lockdown imposed by the state and central government has impacted every sector including the ‘official wedlock’ registration in Pune.

As many as 3,284 marriage registrations took place from January 1 to September 30 this year as compared to 5,163 registrations in the same period during 2019, according to officials of the marriage registrar.

Bhalchandra Pol, marriage registrar official, Pune, said, “Many weddings and marriage registrations had to be postponed due to the lockdown restrictions and inter-district and inter-state travel ban.”

“The number of marriage registrations is increasing as the restrictions are easing and the numbers are likely to go up in Diwali due to the auspicious ‘muhurat’ ,” he said.

The ‘official wedlock’ registration number came down to merely 12 per cent in the ‘peak season’ of April and May. During May only 84 marriage registrations took place as compared with 751 in 2019. In June, 199 registrations were done as compared with 648 last year.

There were four important ‘muhurats’ in April, but those timing slots could not be utilised by the couples and their families due to the lockdown restrictions. The marriage registration offices in Pune region were also shut from April 1 to May 18, as a result, no marriage registrations were done during this period, said officials.

The lockdown which was imposed in the last week of March saw 336 registrations as compared to 541 in 2019.

In September 429 registrations were done as compared to 598 last year. While till October 10, 2020, as many as 75 registrations were done this year, said officials.

The marriage registration process requires the mandatory presence of three witnesses along with the bride and groom at the registrar’s office. The inter-district travel ban too added to the travel woes which made it difficult for people to travel. Many couples prefer to perform the marriage ceremony traditionally and then opt for the registration process which enables them to get the marriage certificate.

Mukesh Kumar Saxena who postponed his marriage due to lockdown restrictions, said, “The lockdown orders affected my marriage plans and the date had to be postponed. As the restrictions started easing the marriage ceremony was held with only a few relatives and friends.”

Marriage registrations in Pune region

2020/2019

January 686/ 610

February 736/ 350

March 336/ 541

April 00/ 550

May 84/ 751

June 199/ 648

July 383/ 800

August 431/ 315

September 429/ 598

Total

3,284 in 2020

5,163 in 2019