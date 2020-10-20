Maternity ward keeps infection at minimum in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:57 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC)dedicated Covid-19 maternity hospital has seen a tremendous recovery among mothers who had tested positive and also a nominal number of babies were found positive. Out of the 123 women who delivered babies at the Sonawane hospital in Bhavani peth, only four babies tested positive for Covid-19 and were successfully discharged without any complications.

Out of the 123 deliveries that took place in the hospital 93 were through C-section and 30 were normal deliveries. The hospital also attended to 66 babies born to Covid-19 positive mothers from other hospitals for observation and treatment.

Dr Madhuri Rokade, resident medical officer, Sonawane hospital, said, “The hospital was declared a dedicated Covid-19 maternity hospital only in May, but even in March and April we had conducted a few deliveries of Covid-19 pregnant women.”

“When the first Covid-19 positive person was detected we sent the patient to Sassoon but she had stayed in the hospital for two days and during those days the staff and the nearby patients also got exposed. Following that incident, the entire hospital had to be shut down and our staff of 53 people had to undergo tests for the virus. The hospital was also shut for 21 days. Since it was a new disease the staff also panicked and the other patients were also sceptical of the situation,” she said.

Dr Rokade also added that only four babies out of the 123 deliveries tested positive for the infection. “None of the babies reported any complications related to growth or weight,” she added.

“While earlier few international studies did indicate the transfer of infection from mother to baby in the womb or even complications like abortions and preterm deliveries. Sonawane hospital has not reported any such incidents,” she said.