MCCIA, Jnana Prabhodhini to ‘Beam’ tricks, tips for entrepreneurial success

In its bid to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship, Mahratta Chambers of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and Jnana Prabodhini Samshodhan Sanstha will be jointly conducting a psychometri8c test to assess the entrepreneurship aptitude and potential of budding entrepreneurs.

The test will be called ‘The Beam Test’ and will be promoted, communicated and arranged by MCCIA through its suitable means and channels. The test will be administered by the trained faculty from Jnana Prabodhini following the standard procedures of a psychological test administration. Each group will be monitored by two psychologists. After the test, a report will be given to the individual and a personal session explaining the report will be held.

The objective is to help aspiring entrepreneurs recognise their entrepreneurial traits and aptitude and help them take the necessary steps to harness their entrepreneurial skills. On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Jnana Prabodhini Samshodhan Sanstha for psychometric testing of entrepreneurship potential and Aspire Knowledge and Skills India (P) Ltd for an apprenticeship facilitation centre.

MCCIA has also taken the initiative to launch three new verticals in enhancing skill development and entrepreneurship efforts. The Chamber will be launching some new initiatives including an apprenticeship facilitation centre, a facility for psychometric testing of entrepreneurship potential and professional certificate courses for students in association with colleges

MCCIA president Pramod Chaudhari, said, “As a step in this direction, MCCIA will promote apprenticeship more rigorously and will start the apprenticeship facilitation centre at MCCIA, Bhosari, in association with Aspire Knowledge and Skills India (P) Ltd. Under the guidelines of National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, the apprenticeship training will comprise basic training and on-the-job training/practical training at workplace in the industry. The basic training will be imparted at MCCIA and for the on-the-job training/practical training, manufacturing companies from amongst the MCCIA membership and others will be identified.”

Anant Sardeshmukh, director general, MCCIA, added, “Under the arrangement, MCCIA will be providing the necessary infrastructure for setting up the centre at MCCIA, Bhosari. MCCIA will also be promoting apprenticeship training amongst its members including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). MCCIA will also provide industry leads and will facilitate the selection of establishments from its members. The Chamber will further help in trade identification based on industry needs and also identify subject matter experts for training. Post training, MCCIA would facilitate employment of the suitable candidates.”