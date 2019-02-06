Medical Journal Armed Forces India launches new logo at Pune conference

Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) of India, Lt Gen Bipin Puri,launched a new logo and cover page of the Medical Journal Armed Forces India (MJAFI), the official publication of AFMS at the 67th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference on Tuesday.

The new logo reflects the global outreach of the journal which publishes high quality biomedical multi-speciality research from doctors and scientists across the world on a quarterly basis.

AFMC has organised the 67th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference and the 57th Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC) meeting this week where medical personnels from the armed forces are expected to attend.

The four day conference, organised by AFMC under the overall supervision of Surg Vice Admiral Ravi Kalra, Director and Commandant, AFMC will see a discussion on professional issues concerning the armed forces medical services.

