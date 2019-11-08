Memories of a ‘supreme being’ invoked at Global Pulotsav inauguration

pune

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:09 IST

If one has to describe Pu La Deshpande in two words, he would be called ‘Amaryat Purushottam’ (limitless supreme being),” said Narendra Jadhav, member of a Parliament and ex vice-chancellor Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

He was remembering Marathi writer and humorist Purushottam Laxman Deshpande popularly known by his initials Pu La at the inauguration of Global Pulotsav.

The event which was held on Friday, at Balgandharva Rang Mandir had guests like Kiran V Shantaram, president, Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI); actors Sharad Ponkshe, Ashok Saraf, Virendra Chitrav and Satish Jakatda; Krishna Kumar Goyal, chief managing director, Kohinoor Group and Sushil Jadhav, Mayur Vaidya and Nayanish Deshpande of Square 1.

It was a special evening for actors Sharad Ponkshe and Ashok Saraf as they were presented with special award and life time achievement award respectively. The award was presented by Jadhav. It included a memento, Puneri pagdi, shawl and Rs 25,000 cash.

“I feel honoured to receive this award on Pu La’s birth anniversary. This award is a blessing for my second innings after I was diagnosed with cancer. I grew up watching Ashok mama (Ashok Saraf) and often took inspiration from his comic timing. Being with him on this platform is memorable,” said Ponkshe.

Recounting memories of Pu La after receiving the award, Saraf said, “I consider Pu La as my god and receiving this award on his birthday is important for me. My comic timing is completely based on Pu La’s literature, his style of writing and the wittiness between the lines. All of this is beyond words.”