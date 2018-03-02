‘Mentally ill’ Pune man kills 55-year-old mother with gas cylinder

A man was booked for killing his mother after a domestic fight broke out between them in the late hours of Tuesday in Malwadi area near Talegaon. With a history of mental disorder, the son had returned from a mental facility a month ago, officials said.

While the two were in a domestic argument, the son hurled a metal gas cylinder in their house at the deceased woman, according to the police. The woman was hit in the head and was killed on impact, according to the inquest report.

The deceased woman was identified as Meena Balasaheb Dabhade, 55, and her son was identified as Ram Balasaheb Dabhade, 27, according to police. The Dabhade family lives near Shitaladevi temple in Malwadi, where the incident happened.

The complaint was filed by the deceased woman’s brother-in-law, Shantaram Sitaram Dabhade, 65, at Talegaon Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police station under Pune rural police jurisdiction. A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the 27-year-old.

“He is with his family members till they produce the court documents which had mandated mental treatment for him. We will arrest him depending on those documents,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Arvind Hingole, who is investigating the case.

“He spent four months in a mental facility. We are investigating hospital documents to find out what treatment he was receiving. He had returned home only a month ago,” said assistant police inspector (API) Sadhana Patil, in-charge of Talegaon MIDC police station. The man tried to flee after the police complaint was lodged.

The woman’s body was sent to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri for postmortem.

Box- Woman booked for death for children over domestic dispute

Pune

A 28-year-old woman was booked for allegedly killing both her children after continued domestic fights with her husband. The husband, in turn, filed a complaint against her claiming that the woman did so in order to continue her affair with another man. A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Narayangaon police station against the woman. Assistant police inspector (API) Ajay Gorad of Narayangaon police station is investigating the case. The incident happened before 7 pm on Sunday. However, the case was registered around 4.40 pm on Tuesday following the complaint from her husband.

According to officials, the woman comes from an agrarian family and has been married since 2006. While the elder son was six years old, the younger one was four. The father of the deceased children told the police that the woman had threatened his family members that she will not let the heir of the family stay alive after a quarrel broke out between them. He also claimed in his complaint that the woman was having an extra-marital affair and so, the children were becoming a problem for her.