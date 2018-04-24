Mercury touches 41°C in Pune for first time this season

The city temperature on Tuesday crossed 40 degree Celsius with Lohegaon recording a maximum of 41.2 degree Celsius.

Tuesday also saw the city recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 18.2 degree Celsius. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Parbhani at 44.1 degree Celsius.

As per predictions released by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the city is expected to drop by close to two degree Celsius till April 30.

"On Tuesday, Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degree Celsius while Lohegaon recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees. On April 26 and April 27, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 39 degree Celsius, which is expected to drop to 38 degree Celsius from April 28 to April 30," said IMD officials.