MeToo in Pune: Congress questions PM Modi’s silence on issue, BJP says legal process must be followed

Union human resource development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that there is a legal process that needs to be followed before any action can be contemplated against his cabinet colleague MJ Akbar, who is accused of sexual harassment by more than 10 women.

Javadekar, who was present at a district development committee meeting in the city, was replying to reporters who asked him asked about the union’s government’s response to the #MeToo allegations of sexual harassment against union minister of state for external affair MJ Akbar.

However, Congress leader and former union minister Anand Sharma criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking on the #MeToo movement (against sexual harassment and assault). Sharma said, “The prime minister is speaking on multiple issues (drug abuse, exam stress, among others) in his Maan ki Baat (monthly radio programme by the PM), but is not commenting on the ‘Jaan Ki Baat’ (issues relating to the common man). PM Modi has not said a single word on the #MeToo movement. Charges of alleged harassment have been levelled against Union minister of state for foreign affairs MJ Akbar and it is the moral responsibility of the said minister to resign. If he does not do so, the prime minister should seek his resignation.”

“As far as the controversy revolving around MJ Akbar is concerned, we have a legitimate process in the country which has to be followed. We have well laid out legal procedures which is the correct way of handling the allegations against MJ Akbar,”Javadekar added.

While at least 10 women have accused Akbar of sexual harassment under the #MeToo campaign, the union minister and former editor has filed criminal defamation cases against two women journalists. Describing the charges as politically motivated, “false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice”, Akbar said he would take legal action.

When asked about Akbar’s refusal to resign from the government, the HRD minister said, “Akbar has released a statement on the issue. Hence, it would not be appropriate for me to comment anything on this.”

Earlier on Sunday, Ramdas Athawale, another member of the Narendra Modi cabinet, had said that a person accused of sexual harassment must be investigated and action should be taken after the person is found guilty.

“If a person is accused of something, it must be investigated. Many people have been accused in the #MeToo movement. But I think proper inquiry should be done. However, there can also be an attempt to defame politicians as well as actors,” said Athawale, who is the union minister of state for social justice and empowerment.

Javadekar refused to comment on the allegations of sexual harassment that have embroiled the Pune-based Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC) under the #MeToo campaign. He said, “Women safety and equality is the most paramount for all of us and it needs to be protected at any cost.”

Anand Sharma. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Rafale deal: Congress sharpens attack

Congress leader Anand Sharma said the PM should speak up on the Rafale deal (an inter-governmental agreement between India and France, in which India bought 36 off-the-shelf Dassault Rafale twin-engine fighter jets). The Congress party has raised various doubts (non-transparency in the deal, etc) regarding the Rafale deal, but the prime minister is not speaking on the issue in the Parliament or in public, said Sharma.

Sharma also raised questions on the defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s France tour (in third week of October) and said that the Sitharaman could have avoided the trip since the deal is currently surrounded by controversy. Sharma alleged that the prime minister was well aware of the irregularities in the Rafale deal, but was not ready to investigate it.

Sharma also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party government and said that the party had failed to fulfil the promises (like controlling inflation, fuel rise, among others) they made during the 2014 general elections.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 16:35 IST