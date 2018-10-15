MeToo movement: Athawale says action should be taken after probe

Ramdas Athawale, union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, said that any person accused of sexual harassment must be investigated and action should be taken against those found guilty. Athawale was answering a question about allegations against his colleague in the government MJ Akbar, who is accused of sexual harassment by more than 10 women.

Speaking in Pune during a press conference, Athawale said, “If a person is accused of something, it must be investigated. Many people have been found guilty in the #MeToo movement. But I think proper inquiry should be done. However, there can also be an attempt to defame politicians as well as actors,” said Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India.

The minister also said that most of the allegations made by women under #MeToo campaign are old and should have been made at that point in time itself. “My personal opinion is that those who have faced allegations should be investigated and if the accusations are true, there has to be an action against them.”

To a question about his plans to fight next the Lok Sabha polls, Athawale said that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from south Mumbai constituency, which is currently being represented by shiv Sena member Rahul Shewale. “The constituency is currently being represented by Shiv Sena leader. However, if the BJP and Shiv Sena come together and jointly fight elections, I am confident that they will give the seat to me. In that case, Shewale can fight elections from elsewhere,” said Athawale.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 16:53 IST