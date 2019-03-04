Mhada announces lottery for 4,755 houses for Pune district residents

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) is offering 4,755 houses to residents of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Sangli, and Kolhapur, through three schemes viz Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, which is for low income group (LIG), middle income group (MIG) and high income group (HIG) individuals.

MHADA offers houses at rates which are 25 per cent less than the quoted real estate price in the market and allots homes to residents through a lottery system.

“Online registration has started and interested people can download the form from the Mhada website. The last date for online registration is March 12 and the lottery results will be announced on May 3,” said Uday Samant, chairman, Mhada and Shiv Sena legislator, while inaugurating the online service in Pune on Saturday.

“This time, the entire process is online, thus, keeping human intervention away. Homebuyers will be given amenities such as library, gymnasium and garden,” said Samant.

At least 80 to 85 per cent houses in the current lottery are in Pune. Those who are interested in these houses, will be given instant information through WhatsApp and email, he added.

“The entire process for this lottery is online and strict action will be taken if any real estate agent intervenes in the process. If required, a police case can also be registered,” added Samant.

Registration for the application

Date of application - March 3 to March 12, 2019

Lottery draw - May 3, 2019

Lottery draw will be held at Alpa Bhachat Bhavan, Pune

Website - www.mhadamaharashtra.gov.in https: // lottery.mhada .gov.in

Helpline: 022-26592692, 022- 26592693, 9869988000

District and number of houses

Pune - 4,238

Solapur - 358

Sangli - 136

Kolhapur - 23

