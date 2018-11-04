Minimum temperature in Pune rises due to cloud cover

The daily minimum temperature of Pune city went up to 19.1 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar and 21.0 degrees Celsius in Lohegaon on Saturday. In the last five days, Pune has witnessed a rise in daily minimum temperature by almost 5 degrees Celsius.

Along with Pune, daily minimum temperatures have risen in Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Solapur and other parts of the Madhya Maharashtra. While Mumbai (Colaba) recorded 25.0 degrees Celsius the highest minimum daily temperature, Nashik recorded 17.2 degrees Celsius lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra.

Pune’s daily minimum temperature increased from 13.2 degrees Celsius on October 30 to 21.0 degrees Celsius on November 3. India meteorological department (IMD) officers informed that due to the cloudy sky there is a rise in the minimum temperature since last five days. The rise in temperature is temporary and temperature will fall automatically. IMD Pune has forecast the minimum temperatures to remain around 19 to 16 degrees Celsius for the next whole week in Pune, while the maximum temperature may touch 33 degrees Celsius mark.

Official press release by IMD Pune predicted that light to heavy showers is expected in Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra region in between November 3 to 5.

