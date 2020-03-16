Minor among 2 booked for spreading fake info linking consumption of poultry to Covid-19

pune

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 20:40 IST

The Pune police have registered a non-cognisable case against two people, including a minor boy, for circulating fake videos claiming that poultry can transmit the coronavirus (Covid-19), according to Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, Pune.

The commissionerate of animal husbandry, Maharashtra, pointed out to the police that the meat industry is currently suffering losses due to the misinformation spread by the likes of the two accused, according to the police. Both the videos have since been taken down by the police and the social media channels have been blocked, said Joint CP Shisve. “If need be, further action will be taken,” he added.

Based on a complaint by Dr Balekhan Shaikh, deputy commissioner at commissionerate of animal husbandry, Maharashtra, a case under Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) 1(b) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the cyber crime police station of Pune. The two were booked in the case. A charge sheet in the case will be submitted.

According to the police, the minor accused is a 16-year-old from Uttar Pradesh. He was using a SIM card that is registered in the name of his maternal aunt. He had faked his age while creating an email address to make social media accounts. The police are investigating if the video was shot by the minor. He had at least 60 videos on his video streaming channel, according to the police.

The second person tracked by the police has been identified as Mohammad Abdul Sattar, who repairs watches for a living, from Godavari East, Kakinada Urban East, Andhra Pradesh. He had over 80 videos on his social media channel. He told the police team that tracked him that he had received the video on a social messaging platform.