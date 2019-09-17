Minor among two held for attempted murder in Pune’s Kothrud

pune

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:23 IST

The Kothrud police, on Monday, arrested one person and apprehended a minor, for the attempted murder of a 33-year-old man, over a scuffle that took place in August, during a dahi-handi celebration.

The arrested man has been identified as Shrinath alias Bala Waghmare, 20, a resident of Bhimnagar Shilavihar Colony in Kothrud, while the minor is a 17-year-old. The injured person has been identified as Akash Shinde, 33, a resident of Kothrud.

The complaint has been lodged by Poonam Shinde, 28, wife of the injured man.

AN Mundhe, police sub-inspector, Kothrud police station said, “Waghmare and Shinde got into a fight over cracking jokes at each other’s expense during the dahi-handi celebration in August. Cross non-cognisable cases were filed by both.”

According to the police, on Sunday, at 12.30 pm, the accused and the minor visited Shinde at his residence and attacked him with sharp weapons. The accused also hit him on the head with utensils. Shinde sustained injuries on the stomach, left thigh, hand and head. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

“We are waiting for his condition to be get better to record his statement in the case,” added inspector Mundhe.

A case under Section 307 (attempted murder); 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace); 506 (criminal intimidation); 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint); and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act has registered at Kothrud police station.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 16:23 IST