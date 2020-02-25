e-paper
Minor pillion killed in highway accident in Warje

pune Updated: Feb 25, 2020 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 26-year-old two-wheeler rider was booked for causing the death of his minor relative, who was riding pillion with him, in Warje on Sunday night. 

The booked man has been identified as Ramesh Maruti Shinde, 26, a resident of Teen Hatti chowk in Padmavati. The deceased has been identified as Mauli Narayan Podmal, 16, also a resident of Teen Hatti chowk. Both of them were not wearing helmets and Shinde was not carrying his driving licence, according to the police.

The incident happened at 7pm on Sunday when the two were on a two-wheeler along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway stretch near RMD College in Warje. 

According to the police report in the case, the two were travelling on the NH4 lane when Shinde applied brakes, then the vehicle slipped and the two fell off the bike. While Shinde sustained minor injuries, Podmal sustained injuries on his head, neck, and face along with other grievous injuries and died on the spot. 

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(1), 181, 184, 119/177 and 129/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at the Warje police station against Shinde. Police sub-inspector Ashok Yewale of the Warje police station is investigating the case.

