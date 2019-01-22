Missing FTII student from Pune found in Uttar Pradesh

Manoj Kumar Verma, a third year student of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), who was missing since January 13, has been found at his maternal aunt’s house in Jaisnigpur in Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Bhaskar Jadhav of Deccan police station, “We began looking for Manoj by calling his wife, his relatives and his friend as his phone was switched off. Incidentally, he had managed to connect with his wife when he had left FTII and had gone incommunicado. While on his way to Jaisingpur, Manoj lost his wallet as well as his mobile phone. His wife Kavita informed the police as well as the friends in FTII and also his cousin who found Manoj in Jaisingpur and got him to his aunts house.”

When the Deccan police spoke to Verma via video call, he appeared normal and mentioned he was not feeling well and would stay with his aunt for some time.

Aadith V, president students association of FTII, said, “We have written a letter to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, chairman of FTII and the director, seeking the reason for Verma’s suspension, the dean has not put an enquiry and straight away sent the suspension order. We have asked the authorities for a fair enquiry.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 16:31 IST