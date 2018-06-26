Pune’s MIT to felicitate UPSC toppers

Maharahtra Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Government (SOG) - Civil Services Training Institute (CST) is going to organise the 10th national-level felicitation ceremony of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2017 toppers, at 8:30 am on June 29. The representatives of MIT announced, on Monday, that the function will be held atGanesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate.

The UPSC students to be felicitated are Anudeep Durshetty, all India rank (Air) 1; Anu Kumari, Air 2; Sachin Gupta, Air 3, and Girish Dilip Badole, Maharashtra topper with an Air of 20.

Digvijay Bodke, who secured the second rank in the state and an Air 54, along with Suyash Chavan, state rank 3, and Air 56, will be honoured along with 125 other toppers, at the function.

The felicitation also aims to provide a platform for the UPSC toppers and aspirants to interact, formally and informally.

“The programme will take place in two sessions, whereby the first session will be from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, while the other will be held at Swami Vivekanand Auditorium, MIT- World Peace University (WPU) campus, Kothrud, at 4 pm. The second session will also have a panel discussion between the toppers,” said,professor DP Apte, registrar of MIT-WPU.

“The role of civil services is very vital in India’s development. An honest, clean and efficient officer can bring major changes in the society and the nation. Civil servants can ignite the fire of reforms in the society. They bridge the gap between the government and the public,” added Apte.