Modi deceiving people, says Uddhav in Pune rally

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deceiving people by lying to them through announcement of various schemes, which haven’t been fulfilled. While addressing a public rally at Rajgurunagar on Monday, the second day of his statewide tour, Thackeray said that even though PM Modi has been announcing schemes, the benefits of such schemes are not reaching the common man.

Thackeray is conducting a tour across the state to galvanise the Sena cadre ahead of 2019 general elections.

“Two days ago, Modi was in Shirdi where he said that everyone will get a house. He thinks that the more he lies, the more votes he will get,” said Thackeray.

The Sena chief, taking cue from the remarks made by party member of Parliament Adhalrao Patil, said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is favouring the Nationalist Congress Party as Modi and Sharad Pawar share a guru-shishya (teacher-disciple) relationship.

“Pawar should be asked if he actually supports the Rafale deal or opposes it,” Thackeray said, while referring to Pawar’s recent interview to a TV channel in which the NCP chief said that people don’t doubt the prime minister personally. The Rafale deal is a political controversy related to the purchase of 36 multi-role fighter aircraft by the ministry of defence, wherein BJP and the Congress blame each other for various loopholes in the deal.

Referring to the farm loan waiver given by the state government in 2017, Thackeray said that he will soon be asking the government to release the data of farmers who have benefited from the loan waiver announcement. “It is my right to ask for the details of the people who have benefitted from the scheme. The government will have to give the data,” said Thackeray.

Earlier at Shirdi on Sunday, Thackeray tried to corner the BJP on the Ram temple issue. Referring to BJP’s promise of building a Ram temple at Ayodhya, Thackeray had said, “People ask why Shiv Sena is raising the issue of the Ram temple just before the elections. We are raising it ahead of the polls because for how long should we wait for the temple?”

