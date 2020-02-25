e-paper
Pune News / Monkey hill work affects two inter-city trains starting today

Monkey hill work affects two inter-city trains starting today

pune Updated: Feb 25, 2020 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
The Central Railway has cancelled Pune–Panvel–Pune passenger train (no. 51317/18) from February 26 to March 6, due to the ongoing technical work at the Monkey hill section of the Pune-Mumbai railway route.

The Bhusawal–Pune Express (no. 11025/26) has been diverted to the Daund–Manmad route from the Monkey hill route starting February 26 till March 6. Passengers who have booked tickets for the cancelled dates will receive a refund according to the railway fare rules, while the diverted train passengers have been asked to note the changes by the railway administration.

