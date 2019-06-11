Monsoon prep: SPPU brings back “Hatti Haud” from British era

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to cleanup the defunct ‘Hatti Haud’(elephant lake) in order to collect rainwater this year.

Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU, “ We are rejuvenating the Hatti Haud, which, over the years has been filled with debris and rubble. We have decided to get it cleaned up in order to collect rainwater this year.”

The Hatti Haud, measuring 30 metre length by 50 metre breadth and was built in 1671 during the British regime.

It is located behind the Centre for Modelling and Stimulation department of SPPU.

“According to the old records, Mahatma Jotiba Phule had taken the contract to build a ‘bund’ over the water course to create the ‘Hatti Haud’. Britishers used it for bathing elephants or possibly for cooling them,” said RV Patil, executive engineer, estate section, SPPU.

SPPU has almost finished scrapping out the debris and is currently in the process of landscaping and beautifying the haud.

“The haud should be ready before the start of monsoon, as it will help in saving percolating ground water. The saved water can then be used for watering the green cover of the university. It will also reduce the use of water tankers, that the university relies on, to balance the shortage of the water supply,” said Karmalkar.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 14:35 IST