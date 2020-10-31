e-paper
More than two months after the first survey, Pune’s second sero survey yet to begin

The neighbouring civic body, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), has begun its sero survey in association with DY Patil Medical College.

pune Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:35 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
A healthcare worker working at a Covid testing centre at Katraj in Pune, India, on Friday, October 30, 2020.
A healthcare worker working at a Covid testing centre at Katraj in Pune, India, on Friday, October 30, 2020.(Ravindra Joshi/HT)
         

The second sero survey for Pune city is yet to begin, even though it has been over two months since the pilot survey was conducted by the Pune Municipal Corporation in the city.

The neighbouring civic body, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), has begun its sero survey in association with DY Patil Medical College. The survey for Pune city to be undertaken by the BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital is yet to start. The survey indicates the prevalence of the virus by testing samples from random households and helps the administration to plan for containment zones accordingly and understand the spread of the virus.

A serological survey assesses the prevalence of a disease in a population. It is done by detecting the presence of specific antibodies that are produced against the virus. IgG Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) test is conducted under the survey to estimate the proportion of the population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection that causes Covid-19

The first sero survey conducted in July and made public on August 17 had collected 1,664 samples from five highly inflicted sub-wards to determine the spread of the virus. The study found a whopping 51.5% of the samples testing positive for antibodies against Covid-19 causing SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Pune is currently the worst affected district in the country with over 3.23 lakh Covid cases as of Thursday. However, the sample size and areas selected for the study were not representative of the entire city or district and so the second sero survey with a higher sample size and a wider area was declared.

The first study was conducted in collaboration with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore and funded by Persistent Foundation. However, it has been more than two months now since the first results were announced, the second survey is yet to begin.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “The second sero has already started in PCMC area and it is being done by DY Patil along with the local civic body. For Pune district, which will include areas from both city and rural areas, it is more comprehensive. This survey is being planned by Sassoon and NIV.”

A senior doctor from BJ Medical College said, “I have not yet got any message on the same. There is no update on beginning the survey anytime soon.”

With the second wave possibly in December as projected by the Central team, a comprehensive sero survey will help the administration to ensure strict measures are put in place.

