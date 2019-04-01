Moti John memorial hockey tournament: Excellency teams sweep the hockey stakes in Pune

Excellency Academy wins the first edition of the Moti John memorial hockey tournament with a 6-1 victory over Food Corporation India (FCI) Pune at the Major Dhyan Chand hockey poligras stadium, Pimpri on Sunday.

It was Darshan Gawkar who opened the goal, scoring for Excellency in 34th minute with the assistance of a long corner hit from Arman Qurashi who was aiming to hit in the nets, where Gawkar without eyes on the ball had a deflection from his stick into the nets helping his team to lead the game 1-0 put more pressure on opposite side.

The goal fantasy from Excellency was repeated just after a minute from the first goal with the help of Yuvraj Walmiki who slapped the ball injected by Affan Yousf on a penalty corner gifted at 35th minute. Walmiki also added another goal in 41st minute.

The goal scoring opportunity for FCI came in 44th minute when Venkatesh Devkar converted a penalty corner.

With Excellency Academy, leading 3-1, Aniket Muthaya (48th), Devendra Walmiki (52nd) and Affan Yousf (55th) added three more goals to their tally to complete a convincing victory.

Player of the Tournament

Davendra Walmiki, mid fielder, Excellency Academy

It was nice to play in the city after five years and I enjoyed the tournament. The strategy was to play with a good coordination that worked well and helped the team to win the game.

Excellency Academy with their trophy after winning their maiden Moti John invitational hockey tournament title at Major Dhyan Chand hockey poligras stadium on Sunday. ( HT/PHOTO )

Excellency Academy tames 5 Star Sports Club to lift title

Three goals in three minutes did the trick for Excellency Academy as they clinch title defeating 5 Star Sports Club 3-0 in the Moti John invitational hockey tournament at Major Dhyan Chand hockey poligras stadium on Sunday.

Fouziya Shaikh (8th), Nikhat Shaikh (9th) and Ruqqaiya Shaikh (10th) were the goal scorers for Excellency Academy.

The 32-minutes final which had four quarters of eight minutes each saw one goal coming in the first quarter (Fouziya Shaikh 8th) while second and third goal coming in second quarter Nikhat Shaikh (9th) and Ruqqaiya Shaikh (10th) respectively.

For 5 Star Sports Club, it was a tough match right from the start as they were playing in the front of the team who had players from Maharashtra team.

In the first seven minutes, it was the defence line of 5 Star Sports Club kept Excellency Academy girls away from the goal post. In eight minute, pass from Bhavana Khade set up the goal for Fouziya Shaikh.

In the second quarter – Excellency Academy girls controlled game right from the start and netted two back to back goals to take a 3-0 lead.

From their onwards, Excellency Academy girls kept on playing defensive hockey and did not allow 5 Star Sports Club to score any goals.

“Actually they (5 Star Sports Club) were brilliant with their game. At this age (under-16) they are playing very good hockey. We know most of these players and all of them have a very bright future ahead,” said Nikhat Shaikh captain of Excellency Academy.

Third place for St Joseph School

St Joseph School Pashan defeated Super XI Girls Academy 1-0 for a third-place match. Rucha Gaikwad was the goal scorer for St Joseph School Pashan in the 27th minute.

Hockey requires work on ground level: Helen Mary

Goalkeeper Helen Mary who has represented Indian hockey team from 1992-2006 wants more work on players to be done in junior level from Hockey India.

“At the top level, Hockey India is doing a very good job but we want more work to be done at ground level. Players from under-12 to under-16 categories need more attention, once we get quality of players at this age then it will help us to build a senior team,” said Mary who was the guest of honour for the women’s final.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 16:52 IST