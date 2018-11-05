Muktangan Exploratory Science Centre to conduct workshops for students in the city

Muktangan Exploratory Science Centre (MESC), has been making science fun their topmost priority. Nurturing inquisitiveness in the young minds and carving a scientific temperament in them, the center has evolved to be one of a kind institute in the country, that provides a holistic space of experiential learning.

“The language of science is very interesting and our young minds need to be made aware of that. The idea behind this center was to give them a platform to learn the language in an alternate and experiential way, so that they can relate science to their day to day lives. The vision is to inculcate a spirit of observation and curiosity among them ,” said Anant Bhide, director of Muktangan Exploratory Science Centre .

True to that vision of the founder, late VG Bhide, ex-vice chancellor of Pune university who established the center in April 1992, Muktangan Exploratory Science Centre has been holding various workshops, exhibitions and regular sessions encouraging hands-on learning among school students. Owing to that, this Diwali, they conducted a special workshop from November 1 to 3, to train school students in making LED swastik displays and other decorations using science and technology. Similarly, the center is going to organise a concept clearing hands-on training session for Class 10 students from November 13 to 16.

“Class 10 students bent with the bulk of syllabus, need to be motivated despite the pressure. Often times, students learn specific tricks or strategies to solve the questions which might get them the correct answer but that does not mean that they understand the basics. This short-term course is to help them reach the same answer by understanding, so that in case of a tricky question they are able to interpret and solve it without hesitation. At the end of the day, while getting the correct answer is important, the journey leading up to it more crucial,” said Bhide. The workshop will provide experiment based learning in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Currently, Muktangan Exploratory Science Centre has three centers, at Senapati Bapat road, Kothrud and Nigdi with over 2,000 students enrolling in their programmes every year. So far since inception, more than 50,000 students have taken instruction at the center.

The center has received wide-spread recognition including several prestigious awards such as Indian Merchant Chamber ‘s (IMC), Mumbai for popularizing science education in 2006, national award for outstanding efforts in science and technology popularisation among children, by national council for science & technology Communication (NCSTC) of Department of Science and Technology in 2014.

On February 28, 2018, the center launched an innovation hub, which was first of its kind in Maharashtra, to encourage and facilitate students to solve real life problems using scientific principles and technologies learnt through interactions with the experts who serve as their mentors.

“The exploratory trains students to observe closely and keenly, provokes them to ask questions such as how and why, communicate a sense of excitement in doing science, nurtures and nourishes their creativity and innovativeness and above all make the learning of science a joyful experience,” added Bhide.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 17:19 IST