Mundhwa jeweller attacked by masked dacoits

A jeweller in Mundhwa was attacked by masked dacoits in broad daylight on Wednesday. The jeweller was identified as Milan Soni, while his shop was identified as Hari Krushna jewellers.

The police inspected closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the shop and saw five masked dacoits. While Soni sustained a deep gash on his left shoulder, among other minor injuries, nothing was stolen from the shop. Senior police inspector Anil Patrudkar along with other officials of the Mundhwa police station visited the spot.

There was a middle-aged female customer in the shop when the dacoits masks on their faces entered the shop.

The complainant said that the dacoits had weapons like sickles and a gun and tried to pull the shutter down. The female customer who was in the shop raised her voice and asked them to let her leave.

When they turned to let her leave the crammed space of the shop floor, the complainant jumped across from the counter and onto the dacoits. He also managed to push one of the motorbikes on which they had arrived, according to the complaint in the matter. One of the motorbikes, they arrived on was a Yamaha make, black in colour, according to the police.

A case under Sections 395 (punishment for dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), of Indian penal code and Section 4(25) of the Arms Act was registered at the Mundhwa police station. Police sub-inspector S Gawali is investigating.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 16:31 IST