My Nation My Vote: Success of GST, Rera must says Yashwant Gharpure, retired MD Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd

My Nation My Vote: Success of GST, Rera must says Yashwant Gharpure, retired MD Hindustan Antibiotics Ltdpune Updated: Apr 05, 2019 16:36 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
Yashwant Gharpure, retired MD Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd(HT PHOTO)
Have you voted in the past elections?
I missed only one of the polls during the 1950s because I was in Bengal and my vote did not get transferred.
What issues have mattered to you in the past?
Apart from corruption, ails of a coalition government are major concerns. “We are a coalition government, and that limits our options in someways...,” this quote by Manmohan Singh when he was prime minister has stuck in mind.
What issues matter to yoy today?
A solid foundation for GST, Rera, direct money transfer has been laid. Its effective implementation will be the basis of my vote this year.
First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:35 IST