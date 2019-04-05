Today in New Delhi, India
My Nation My Vote: Success of GST, Rera must says Yashwant Gharpure, retired MD Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd

pune Updated: Apr 05, 2019 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune,Bengal,Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd

Yashwant Gharpure, retired MD Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd(HT PHOTO)

Have you voted in the past elections?

I missed only one of the polls during the 1950s because I was in Bengal and my vote did not get transferred.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

Apart from corruption, ails of a coalition government are major concerns. “We are a coalition government, and that limits our options in someways...,” this quote by Manmohan Singh when he was prime minister has stuck in mind.

What issues matter to yoy today?

A solid foundation for GST, Rera, direct money transfer has been laid. Its effective implementation will be the basis of my vote this year.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:35 IST

