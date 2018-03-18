Nanded city near Pune launches bicycle sharing plan

Public bicycle sharing has caught up with mega townships. Nanded city, Sinhagad road, launched a bicycle sharing scheme with 200 bicycles on Saturday. The facility was launched in association with Yulu bicycle to create a vast network of shared dockless bicycles that can be rented easily through a user-friendly app. The facility will use a pay-per-use business model and will cost as little as ₹5 for half an hour and onwards.

The service is driven by a sophisticated mobile application, GPS and Internet of Things (IoT) based machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies. It is India’s pioneering dockless system, driven by smart cycles made in Ludhiana and Chennai, and powered by solar technology. Scanning the code on the cycle automatically opens the IoT based lock. The service also includes a unique feature that helps find the nearest cycle zone.

Residents will now be able to catch up on their fitness regime while completing their daily grocery shopping and other errands. The service is sure to bring a smile to residents’ faces as they join the movement to decongest city roads, contribute to the reduction of harmful emissions and revolutionise the way they commute.

Inspired by the internationally renowned Magarpatta city model, Nanded City is presently home to 7,000 plus families in over 95 residential towers. Residents enjoy a community living experience with nearby primary and high schools, several recreational facilities, and extensive landscaping.

“With cycle to work, we are adding to our concept of ‘walk to work, walk to school and walk to recreation’. Bicycle sharing will help reduce traffic, is healthy and environment friendly,” said Satish Magar, Magarpatta.

Magarpatta had earlier launched 600 cycles from Ofo, a Beijing-based bicycle sharing company. While another township, Amanora too has been using bicycle sharing for past six months.

“We plan to increase the number of bicycles as there is more and more demand for it,” said Anirudha Deshpande, chairman and managing director, City Development Corporation.