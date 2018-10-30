National boxing meet: Railways Pawan secures quarter-final spot

Pranav Shahaney

Services fighter Deepak and Railways athlete Pawan Singh secured quarter-final spots with wins over Pauli Kumar and Avinash respectively. Deepak and Singh both won by 5-0 scorelines, but registered contrasting victories in terms of domination from start to finish.

Deepak was the first to compete when he squared off against Pauli from Manipur. Living up to his team’s favourites tag, the boxer from Railways adopted to an aggressive style of boxing, landing body punches from the first round, completely shattering his opponent’s confidence.

Once the fight reached the third round, Pauli clearly seemed to be jaded by Deepak’s attacking style of boxing and appeared like he was looking for the bell towards the end of the final two rounds. It was a surprise that he survived the course of the match, but there were no eyebrows raised when the boxer from Services was announced the winner.

The second fight, which was a fantastic contest to bring the curtain down on day three was an entertaining matchup between two aggressive boxers throwing punches at each other from the opening bell.

Singh started the fight by cornering his opponent Avinash from Himachal Pradesh. The Railways employee deceived Avinash with his left-handed punches that completely incapacitated him. However, the fighter from Himachal Pradesh tried to mount a comeback late on and even managed to knock his opponent to the floor in Round 4, but Singh did not let him bother him and continued landing jabs en route to winning the encounter.

Free entry, stands still empty

Three days into the National Boxing Championship at the Army Sports Institute in Mundhwa and one can sense the excitement kicking in. From boarding and dining to world-class training facilities, boxers from all over the country seem to have adapted very well to their new surroundings, albeit for only a week. With nearly 360 fighters from 36 teams all over the country, the participants know that this could be the first step they take en route to making it to the Olympics two years later.

Fans are welcome to watch the event with no entry fee. A number of fans have also accompanied their respective boxers from their states to offer an added morale boost from the stands. However, the stands, which can easily accommodate 500 people are still largely empty.

