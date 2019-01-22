​National Fire and Evacuation Drill Day: students get first-hand training on fire safety at Don Bosco School, Pune

The National Fire and Evacuation Drill Day was celebrated in 21 schools in the city on January 21, with a series of events including exhibitions, evacuation and fire drill by the fire brigade, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Safe Kids Foundation.

Students and teachers of Don Bosco school, Yerawada had hands-on training with the officials of the fire brigade who demonstrated various ways of protecting and preventing a fire from spreading.

At least 1,500 students from class 2 to 12 of Don Bosco school and college attended the demonstrations.

Siddqa Khan a student of class 5 said, “We learnt how fire can be dangerous and how to save oneself. I loved to see big fountains of water that fireman showed us. I also know that the red box ( fire extinguisher) is very useful in fighting the fire.”

Another student Hemant Billore, from class 6 said, “ I learnt that one should call 101 when there is fire and that one should not be afraid in case of fire. I want to become a fireman when I grow up.”

The fire brigade team demonstrated several methods of protecting and saving people besides extinguishing the fire.

According to Sunil Gilbile, divisional fire officer, “Pune has 60 per cent lower rate of fire incidents as compared to other big cities because of the awareness programmes that the fire brigade conducts in the city. Be it schools, colleges, government offices, private companies, big residential societies as well as malls, everyone is aware of fire fighting and controlling methods thanks to the many awareness demonstrations.”

“We also conduct a similar demonstration and awareness campaign during the fire safety week held during April 14 to April 20 and if anyone wants to call us to give a demonstration, societies are welcome to contact us,” he added. The fire brigade demonstrated reasons for fire incidents, and what one should do in the situation. They specifically stressed upon saving oneself from smoke which causes much more damage than fire.

Cinthia Pinto, programme director, Safe Kids Foundation, said, “In the last four years, we have been relentless in our pursuit to spread fire safety awareness in the city. It is encouraging to note that most children are now familiar with fire prevention measures, emergency contact numbers, and even the “stop drop and roll” drill! We will continue to conduct these programmes in more schools and communities until we cover the entire city.”

