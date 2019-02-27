National Science Day: SPPU to host open day in Pune

In lieu of the National Science Day on February 28, Thursday, an ‘open day’ exhibition has been organised by the Science Park department at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus. Atleast 150 scientific models will be at display at the exhibition which will be inaugurated by Lila Poonawale, industrialist.

The National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year to mark the discovery of Raman effect by Indian physicist C V Raman.

“The exhibition will be a treat for children as there will be various interesting sections. There will be huge structures of various scientific instruments. Students can carry out different types of sound experiments and gain knowledge at the ‘sound theme’ section. One can actually visualise their sound while talking. There will also be a section on human body parts. A major attraction for children will be the ‘scientific horror show’ in which a skeleton will be conveying its information,” said Harshada Babrekar, senior researcher at the Science Park department of SPPU.

According to department officials, this year for the first time, students of Class 5 and 6 from various city schools will be explaining the models at the exhibition. These students were trained at the unique 20-week programme at the Exploratory Laboratories. Also, the inauguration of the exhibition would be done in a scientific manner. A special censored wireless barricade will open when the chief guest waves a censor stick at it.

“It will take at least two hours to experience and also to play scientific games at this exhibition. We appeal to all, children ( from 3 years onwards ) and their parents to visit the exhibition on February 28 and have a fun Science learning experience,” he said.

Quick notes

Open day at SPPU: Open to all

Time: 10 30 to 5

Date: February 28, Thursday

Venue: First floor, Science Park department, Environmental Science department building, SPPU

There will be various interesting models and games displayed at this exhibition

1. A giant talking tree giving details of its life cycle

2. 8-foot wooden model of a microscope

3. 8-foot model of a general DNA structure

4. An audio visual 5 foot replica of Termite Hill, life cycle of insects inside it

5. An electricity generator - modern Charkha

6. A tree’s internal structure

7. A section entirely dedicated to learning about various human body parts

8. Preserved insects and butterflies

9. A dark room in with various light effect experiments

10. Large outdoor scientific games play area

NCCS’s big plans

The national centre for cell sciences (NCCS) has organised various events to mark the National Science Day on February 28. A documentary titled ‘cellular insights’ will be released by Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune Univeristy, between 9.30 am and 10 am. The documentary, made to commemorate 30 years of NCCS, has been directed by award-winning filmmaker Nandan Kudhyadi. An open day has also been organised where guests will be allowed to visit four designated laboratories, facilities and displays in the foyer. The guests will be able to visit facilities that include cell repository, confocal microscope facility, proteomics facility and bioinformatics facility.

National Science Day at ARI

On the occasion of National Science Day, the Maharashtra Association for Cultivation of Science- Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) has organised an open house for residents between 10 am and 4pm. An exhibition has been organised by the graduate and postgraduate students of the institute. The exhibits on display will include fossils, hybrid crops, medicinal plants, fungi and lichens. Research on drosophila, hydra and zebra fish will also be on display.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 16:47 IST