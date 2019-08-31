NCM demands PMC to declare induction process of Sweekrut NGO members as null and void

pune

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:47 IST

Alleging irregularities in the induction process of Sweekrut Non-government organisation (NGO) members, city based organisation named Nagrik Chetna Manch (NCM) has urged the civic body to declare the entire process of appointment process null and void.

It is under Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) prerogative to appoint representatives of the NGO and Social organisations on ward committees of PMC, however, abiding by the rules and regulations that states no member appointed should be associated with any political outfit.

Qaneez Sukhrani, Secretary, NCM said, “The entire process of induction of members different ward committees must be declared null and void. The fact that few members appointed on the has some political associations is illegal and makes a mockery of this process under law. It destroys the the sanctity and meaning of inclusion of NGO representatives to include civil society as per the Indian Constitution.”

Citing one of the examples Sukhrani said, “For the PMC to declare this process as null and void just one example is sufficient. Last name on the final declared list is of Uddhav Vitthal Marathe under PMC Zone 5 Kasbah Vishrambaghwada ward office who is BJP City Unit Secretary.

NCM has urged the civic body to take stern actions against all the senior officers who contrived to ensure that the rules and regulations were deliberately not followed so that political persons could be inducted.

PMC commissioner Saurabh Rao did not respond to the calls made by this paper.

PMC officials have been refraining from any communication ever since we have taken up this issue, said Sukhrani.

