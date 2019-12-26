e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Pune News / NCP and Cong defectors share stage with Pawar, Thackeray

NCP and Cong defectors share stage with Pawar, Thackeray

pune Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Former leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, who had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of elections, shared the dais with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at a function of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) in Pune.

There is speculation that some legislators who defected to the BJP may return to the Congress-NCP as their politics depended on the co-operative sector.

Former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, formerly from NCP, and ex-Congressman Harshvardhan Patil shared the dais with Pawar and Thackeray.

While senior Pawar asked Vijaysinh Mohite Patil to join him on the dais. Ajit Pawar made changes in the seating arrangement to get BJP leader Harshawardhan Patil sit next to him. Mohite Patil, a long-time aide of Pawar, left the NCP and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Patil joined the BJP just ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections, but lost his seat to the NCP candidate. Significantly, both are considered bigwigs in the co-operative sector and the BJP was happy to get both leaders into its fold.

When asked, Mohite Patil said the discussion between him and Pawar was “generic” and there were no political talks. Patil, too, denied any political discussion between him and Ajit Pawar. “As there was a seat vacant between both of us, Ajit Pawar changed the arrangement,” said Patil. Mohite Patil said that he was still with the NCP, although his son had joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, Thackeray took a dig at BJP and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying it was NCP chief Sharad Pawar who taught them how to form a government with less seats. “Sharad Pawar has taught us how to raise farm productivity and also how to form a government with less number of MLAs in the legislative Assembly,” said Thackeray, taunting BJP by saying that now no one can say they can come to power even when they have the numbers.

top news
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News