NCP, BJP leaders call for strict action in sex assault case that left victim blind

NCP, BJP leaders call for strict action in sex assault case that left victim blind

pune Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Amol Kolhe and opposition party leader, the BJP’s Pravin Darekar, on Friday, demanded strict action in the sexual assault case in Shirur taluka, Pune district.

A 37-year-old woman resisted a sex assault but her attacker stabbe her in the eye in Navare, Shirur taluka on Wednesday night. The woman was out in an open field answering nature’s call.

Kolhe, who is representing the constituency, demanded strict action. “At any cost, the attack should not be tolerated,” Kolhe said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Darekar visited Sassoon Hospital where the woman is admitted and later, visited the Pune rural police office demanding strict action.

Darekar also pointed a barb at the ruling Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) and said that those who were making noise about the Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh, are calm now.

