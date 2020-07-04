NCP corporators switch sides on Taljai hill development plan after Ajit Pawar approves 13 cr project

pune

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 19:55 IST

The development plan at Taljai hill proposed earlier received severe opposition from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporators, however, at least two corporators have changed their position after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar approved a forest eco-park project.

A total of Rs 13 crore was also approved to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for a refurbished project of Taljai hill under the hilltop zone category. The total area of Taljai hill is about 110 acres and the primary objective of this proposal is to restore and enrich the greenery of Taljai hill by means of water and soil conservation measures and providing protection from illegal encroachment of the hill, according to the PMC initiative with people’s participation.

Earlier, congress corporator Aba Bagul had proposed various initiatives on the 110-acre Taljai hill plot.

NCP corporator Subhash Jagtap said, “The proposal of installing solar panels included cutting around 300 trees which were not at all acceptable. Hence, my opposition to the proposal was obvious. There are almost 13 projects started by Aba Bagul which are not maintained and closed after a few months of the inauguration. I am not opposing the forest eco-park project as it does not include cutting of trees and damaging the environment and the only trees which will be felled are the Gliricidia trees, which are useful for prevention of soil erosion, but are harmful to other trees.”

NCP corporator, Ashwini Kadam said, “The proposal of Aba Bagul was not beneficial for the residents. The new proposal is mainly focused on developing an oxygen park at Taljai hill. The proposal also includes small amphitheatres and cultural facilities. Moreover, sports facilities such as cricket stadium, skateboarding ramp, and rock-climbing facilities will also be part of the project.”

Local residents continue to remain unhappy with the whole concept of a development project.

Aishwarya Dhere, a regular visitor of the Taljai hill, said, “I go there to exercise and meditate in peace and according to me there is enough oxygen at Taljai hill. Developing any cultural and sports facilities on a beautiful natural place like Taljai hill will be like losing the essence of nature.”

Aditya More, who also is a regular visitor to Taljai hail believes there isn’t a need for amphitheatres and sports complexes at Taljai Hill.

“It will attract more crowd which will cause noise and air pollution and will affect the animals living inside the jungle. Taljai Hill is much more beautiful without all these materialistic add-ons,” More said.