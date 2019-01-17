Neighbour kidnaps and then kills minor boy, buries him in a pit in Pune

The dead body of a teenager was found buried in Warje Malwadi on Thursday. The police found the boy to have been murdered and have now detained one person for the murder.

The deceased teenager was identified as Nikhil Anant Angrolkar, 16, a Class 10 student, while the arrested man was identified as Binaysingh Virendrasingh Rajput, 23. Rajput was found to be the neighbour of the deceased teenager.

Senior police inspector Rekha Salunkhe of Warje Malwadi police station, who was at the spot, said, “We are still registering a punchanama of the site.”

“Rajput is a gym instructor. His family (parents and brother) knew Nikhil’s family well. He is saying that the reason is ransom, but there might be more to it,” she added. Nikhil’s father owns a fabrication business and has a three-storey house which indicates a financial condition better than that of the Rajput family which owns a smaller house in the same area.

The father of the deceased boy, meanwhile, had approached the police with a missing person case. During the investigation in the missing person case, the police found that Nikhil was last seen with Rajput. Having questioned Rajput, he revealed to have kidnapped and killed Nikhil.

Rajput had forced Nikhil to sit on a two-wheeler with him while the teenager was near their house. Rajput had kidnapped him in order to extort money from his parents, as per preliminary information provided by him to the police. However, the police are further verifying his claims as he had not made demands for ransom.

“He (Nikhil) may have put up a fight or something. We found the man while investigating the missing person’s complaint. The teenager had a head injury and was strangled later,” said senior PI Salunkhe.

The body was put inside a pit which was then covered with garbage near an under-construction farmhouse on NDA road. Having dumped the body there on Sunday, the body was found on Thursday and sent for post-mortem to the Sassoon General Hospital.

The police are on a lookout for another man who Rajput claims was involved in the murder. The man who lives in a different area may not have been known to the deceased.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code will be registered against the assailant at Warje Malwadi police station. Section 364 of IPC might also be added to the case.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 17:12 IST