Nepalese gang aiming to raid jewellery store in Sangvi busted

A gang of five Nepal nationals who were planning to rob a jewellery shop in Sangvi was caught by unit 2 of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch police. They were found at 12.40 am on Tuesday near the compound wall of Narmada Garden Lawns in Pimple Gurav, Sangvi. The five men have been remanded to police custody till November 7 by a local court.

“There has been a spree of ATM robberies in the area and in Pune. On the orders of our senior police inspector (Sudhakar Kate), two teams are patrolling at night. Upon receiving information about men with weapons waiting in the area, we went there and caught them,” said Satish Kamble, assistant police inspector of Unit 2 Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch.

The five were identified as Bhimraj Gangaram Nath, 34, a resident of Sairang complex in Katepuram, Sangavi; Giri Thebge Singh, 35, a resident of Katepuram area, Sangavi; Lakshman Bhatte Tamata, 32, Janak Ratna Dhakal, 30, both residents of Panvel road area of Mumbai and Ramesh Khadal Ahuja, 43, a resident of Anand Court, Bandra, Mumbai.

“One of them (Nath) worked as a security guard in the building where the jewellery shop is located. We have not yet found any earlier cases against them but the investigation is on,” said API Kamble.

Nath was found with a metal cutter while Singh was found with a bag which had a hexablade, a nylon rope, a chopper blade and a flashlight. Tamata had a metal sickle and a face mask in his pant’s waist-belt while Ahuja had a metal cutter, face-mask and Rs 1,430, when they were arrested.

Upon interrogation, the five revealed their plan to carry out a robbery at Shri Jewellers, located in Katepuram. However, Unit-2 of Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch foiled their attempt.

A case under Sections 399 and 402 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 4(25) of Arms Act along with Section 37(1) read with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Sangavi police station against the five.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 15:28 IST