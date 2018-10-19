Newly married woman asked to leave garba in Pune because of virginity test refusal in May

The Pimpri Chinchwad police booked eight men of the Kanjarbhat community in Pimpri for ostracising a newly married woman who did not undergo the virginity test.

The woman in question, Aishwarya Tamaichikar married Vivek Tamachikar in May this year. The couple was blessed by the likes of Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, Shiv Sena leader and member of legislative assembly Neelam Gorhe, among others, at their wedding.

When Aishwarya went to a garba performance, she was asked to leave lest everyone else at the gathering will leave. This was done because of Aishwarya and Vivek's decision to not undergo the virginity ritual which is traditionally aimed at "checking" whether the girl is a virgin or not on the night of her wedding.

A group of protestors, called ‘stop the v-ritual’ against the Kanjarbhat community's virginity ritual had marked a victory after the couple at the forefront of the protest had a wedding without performing the ritual. The protestors had considered it a major step in the fight and no incidents were reported since then. Even as the allegations of social ostracism of the protestors were rampant in the run-up to the wedding, a case in the matter was not filed.

Bhupendra Tamaichikar, Akshay Tamaichikar, Akshay Machre, Vishal Tamaichikar, Abhay Bhaat, Dhiraj Tamaichikar, Vikas Malke, Akash Rathod were named in the case as accused.

A case under Section 3(1) of Maharashtra Prohibition of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016 was registered at Pimpri police station.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 14:37 IST