NFAI launches calendar on musical instruments in Indian cinema

pune Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A calendar on musical instruments in Indian cinema, designed by the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) was launched during the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) by Amit Khare, secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in Goa.

“This is a special calendar and collector’s item for it has some unique photos of actors and actress photographed with musical instruments. This theme is integral to Indian cinema, we thought this calendar is a beautiful representation of the rich diversity of Indian music that has been used in Indian cinema across languages and across eras,” said Prakash Magdum, director NFAI.

The calendar has photos of films from the silent era with Dadasaheb Phalke’s Lanka Dahan, where his daughter Mandakini Phalke is seen playing the flute as young Krishna; a very rare image of Raj Kapoor playing Tambora in Bhalji Pendharkar’s Valmiki; Vishnupant Pagnis playing ektara in Narsi Bhagat (Gujarati film); actor Jayashree Gadkar playing Veena in a Bhojpuri film called Sita Maiya; PL Deshpande playing tenor banjo in Gulacha Ganpati; Raj Kumar playing the sitar in Mere Huzoor; Mohan Lal and Srividya playing Rudra Veena in Telegu film, Tyagayaa, and Sivaji Ganeshan playing naadaswaram.

The calendar is available in two formats, wall and table and can be purchased by booking online at www.nfai.gov.in.

