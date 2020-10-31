e-paper
Home / Pune News / Nigerian national in Chakan drug case arrested for visa forgery

Nigerian national in Chakan drug case arrested for visa forgery

The man was arrested in a drug possession case registered at Chakan police station

pune Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Nigerian is believed to have been a major player in the sale of over 110kg MD from Chakan.
The Nigerian is believed to have been a major player in the sale of over 110kg MD from Chakan. (Getty Images)
         

A Nigerian national was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for forging visa of residence in India. The man was identified as Jubi Ifneyi Udonko (41), a resident of Sawant Vihar in Vasai, Palghar, according to the police. A complaint against him was lodged by an official of Unit 5 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch which is investigating a drug bust against him and others.

A case under Sections 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 14(a)(b) of Foreigners Act, 1946 was registered at Chakan police station against the man.

The man was arrested in a drug possession case registered at Chakan police station related to a massive drug bust including 20kg MD. Udonko has served 10 years in Kolhapur jail. There are at least 14 others arrested in the case registered at Chakan. The Nigerian is believed to have been a major player in the sale of over 110kg MD from Chakan. The drugs case is registered under Sections 8(c), 21(c), 22(c), 29, 31(a) of NDPS Act, Section 120(b) of Indian Penal Code.

