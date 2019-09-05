No appointment letters since 2017, MPSC candidates to go on hunger strike in Pune

pune

Tired of waiting for their postings, at least 350 candidates who cleared the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination two years ago, will go on an indefinite hunger strike on Friday (September 6), in order to protest the delay.

According to the candidates, they appeared for the MPSC examination in 2017 and have not yet received their postings. The strike will be held at the Pune divisional commissioner’s office, council hall, Camp.

The reason for the delay is a case regarding the 2018 MPSC exam. The case is underway in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. During the 2018 examination, 17 girls had petitioned against each other in the reserved other backward class (OBC) and open categories. Students in the reserved category wanted to get a chance to apply through the open merit list, if they did not make it to the reserved merit list. However, students in the open merit list opposed this petition. On August 8, the high court gave an order to start the training and posting of candidates immediately, but that has not yet happened.

“In the past two years, we have met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis thrice, to intervene in this issue, but we were left disappointed. Hence, we have no option, but to go on an indefinite hunger strike from today. Our demand is immediate appointment of all the MPSC candidates who cleared the exam in the 2017 batch and others in the subsequent batch, who have been put on hold,” said Mahesh Kachave, one of the candidates of the 2017 batch.

Anirudh Gosavi, another candidate, said, “We have been waiting for our job postings for two years now. Our families and other candidates have suffered due to this delay. Most of the candidates left their existing jobs to join the post, however, nothing has moved forward. However, after the high court order we expected that our postings will be given to us, but there is no progress.”

