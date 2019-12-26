No diversion of funds from various civic projects: PMC standing committee chairperson

pune

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 20:55 IST

Days after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) put forth a proposal of diverting funds originally meant for various works including bicycle tracks, the civic body standing committee has turned down the proposal.

The move comes after mayor Murlidar Mohol on Tuesday said that there will no longer be any diversion of funds mentioned in the civic budget.

The PMC standing committee on Tuesday made a move to cancel the diversion of Rs 80 crore, including Rs 50 crore for the cycle track.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was proposing to divert Rs 50 crore, allotted for development of basic infrastructure for bicycle tracks to pay for water charges to the state irrigation department. In December 2018, the PMC general body approved the comprehensive bicycle master plan for the city to build 470 km of cycle tracks and introduce a public sharing of bicycle scheme.

Hemant Rasne, chairperson, standing committee, PMC, said, “We decided in the standing committee on Tuesday to cancel all the diversions of funds from various projects in the city. The overall amount of the funds to be diverted was around Rs 80 crore.”

The irrigation department had demanded Rs 224.53 crore from the PMC as water charges as per the revised rates fixed by the Maharashtra Water Resource Regulatory Authority for the water drawn by the civic body.

The PMC draws water from the Khadakwasla irrigation circle to meet the drinking water demand of the city. In February 2018, the department submitted the rates for water based on consumption. Accordingly, the irrigation department has demanded Rs 224.53 crore as water charges. The civic body had earlier paid Rs 65 crore to the irrigation department and has now sanctioned an additional Rs 50 crore by diverting funds meant for the cycle tracks.