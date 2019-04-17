No man’s land? Acquisition issue leaves Ahmednagar road in a jam

Specific spots along the 7-kilometre stretch on Ahmednagar road faces traffic snarls every day, both during the morning and late evening hours. Qaneez Sukhrani, a right to infomration (RTI) activist cities the narrow road width and delay in land acquisition as the reasons.

According to Sukhrani, there are 15 parcels of land in the 7 kilometre stretch that have either not been acquired or have been encroached upon.

Sukhrani got access to the information about the 15 spots through a response to her Right to Information(RTI) application. She had sought information about the land which was to be a part of the Ahmednagar road, as per the 1987 development plan of Pune, but had not yet been acquired.

Though the activist is unable to produce the original RTI response, she shared with HT the email communication with Rajendra Nimbalkar, additional municipal commissioner (special) of PMC; Tejaswi Satpute, former deputy commissioner of traffic, and with Dhondiba Supekar and Nandkumar Khaladkar, both engineers of the land acquisition department of the civic body.

“The road is supposed to have a width of 60 metres, according to the development plan of 1987. The officials have not been giving concrete response and nothing has changed on the ground,” said Sukhrani. Commuters have also been complaining about the long time taken during peak hours to wade through the Ahmednagar road.

Sukhrani reveals that there are private properties, defence land and commercial spaces which need to be acquired for widening the road. The narrow road width causes traffic congestion in Gunjan chowk, Vimannagar chowk and the junction near Vimannagar ward office, among others.

A Pune municipal corporation road department official, on condition of anonymity, accepted that certain plots have not yet been acquired and this one of the reason, bottlenecks are created on roads ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )

The activist said that Pune municipal corporation has not given any concrete response about the land acquisition but has announced new developement projects worth ₹ 400 crore.

‘PROCESS ON’

“We have approved the construction of four flyovers and two bridges across the river to solve the traffic congestion issue in this (Wadgaon Sheri) area. A total of ₹92 crore has been approved for the same,” said Yogesh Mulik, corporator from Pune and chairman of the standing committee, Pune Municipal Corporation.

“The budget through the municipal corporation, is going to bring various projects like gardens and playgrounds. After the 2017 local elections, 17 corporators have pumped money into various development projects in their respective areas,” he added while speaking at a public election rally recently.

”Some plots on the main Ahmednagar road has not been acquired yet due to various reasons. Though PMC started the process, the award amount for some plots has not yet been fixed. We also have to deal with plot owners who want cash compensation.” - Santosh Bhor, land estate department head, Pune Municipal Corporation

A Pune municipal corporation road department official, on condition of anonymity, accepted that certain plots have not yet been acquired and this one of the reason, bottlenecks are created on roads.

Road department officials said that there are limitations for land acquisition as the land costs are high.

