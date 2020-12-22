No New Year celebrations in public places, says mayor

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:46 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has barred public celebrations of New Year while the police said detailed order will be issued once there is clarity from the government.

According to city mayor Murlidhar Mohol, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, PMC has appealed to people not to celebrate New Year in public places such as Fergusson College and JM roads.

The hotels and restaurants, meanwhile, have not planned any big parties considering lack of clarity from the government.

Mohol’s remarks come in the wake of state government imposing night curfew from Tuesday evening till January 5. The curfew will be effective in all the municipal corporation areas across the state from 11pm till 6am. It has decided to keep all passengers coming from Europe and Middle-East countries in institutional quarantine facilities for 14 days and other travellers will be asked to be home-quarantined.

In the city, areas like Deccan Gymkhana, FC road, Pune cantonment, JM road often witness large crowd where gather to celebrate New Year.

“The threat of pandemic still exists. We will have to follow precautions and avoid public function at a large level. So, we appeal all residents of Pune city to avoid the celebration of New Year at public places,” said Mohol.

While written order from PMC was awaited, in Mumbai, the municipal corporation has appealed people not to celebrate New Year in public places and stop busting crackles.

Santosh Zagade, excise superintendent, said, “We have not given permission to hotels or any other type of liquor establishment to function in absence of guidelines from the state government. The directives issued by the state will be implemented vigorously.”

Prominent restaurateur Ikram Khan of Sohos Toscana, hotel, said, “ We will follow guidelines of the state government regarding the functioning of the hotels. The industry is already reeling under severe crisis and more than eighty per cent of the hotel industry is over. We need strong pro-active steps by the government to boost the hotel trade which currently has hit rock bottom.”

Joint commissioner (Law and Order) Dr Ravindra Shisve, said, “We cannot comment today and we are waiting for the orders. We want the clarify our position to the citizens only after we receive the order in black and white.”